98-year-old pays off Habitat home

Eula Lee looks at her name on the deed (Source: WALB)

A dream has come true true for one 98-year-old woman in Valdosta with a little help from her family and Habitat for Humanity.

"It was a long time coming, but we're here," says Eula Lee Arnold as she looks at the deed to her home.

98-year-old Eula Lee never thought she would see her name on the deed to a house.

"I didn't know what to think. I didn't think it would ever happen, but it did. I was just so happy," exclaims Eula Lee.

Eula Lee and her family had a rough time finding a home over 15 years ago. Habitat for Humanity quickly came in to help Eula Lee and her daughter make the dream of owning a home a reality.

Eula Lee remembers the day Habitat told her they would build her home.

"They called and told me I was approved for this house and that was a happy moment," says Eula Lee with a smile, "that was a happy moment."

Eula Lee and her daughter moved into the house 15 years ago. When they called to make a mortgage payment this month they didn't even believe the Habitat office when they told them it would be their last one.

"I had to call her twice to make sure she was telling me the truth," says daughter Eula Jean Arnold.

The family says even though the house didn't change, it seems to feel more like home now.

"It's a different feeling. Even though we was here and knew one day it was going to be ours, now it is ours! It's a great feeling, it really is," exclaims Eula Jean.

For Eula Lee and her family it's a dream come true.

"I never thought there would be one [house] that I could call my own," says Eula Lee.

Now the family can close the door to a home that's all their own.

