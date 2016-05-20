Police searching for Brooks Co. drive-by shooters

Deputies are searching for the suspects (Source: WALB)

Police are looking for suspects who shot at least one home on Cameron Circle in Brooks County during an apparent drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Terry and Ketina Ingram heard loud noises during the night.

When they woke up, they found bullet casings and saw their house was hit.

They called the sheriff's office early Friday morning.

Even though they believe their house might have been shot at by mistake, they say people shouldn't be so quick to pick up a gun.

"We as people, we need to think about other ways to solve a problem other than picking up a gun and shooting at somebody's house," said Ketina Ingram.

Officials said they believe another house was shot at.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.