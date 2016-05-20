ASU fills 2016 football schedule with FCS opponent

The Albany State Golden Rams have filled out their 10-game football schedule for the 2016 season.

ASU will travel to FCS opponent Charleston Southern on October 8 for a showdown with the Buccaneers.

“We’re glad to have the opportunity to add Charleston Southern to our schedule,” ASU head football coach Dan Land said in a statement. “Charleston Southern had great success last year, and they will provide us with some good, solid competition.”

CSU finished the 2015 season with a 10-3 overall record. The Bucs went 6-0 in Big South play to win the conference title before advancing to the national quarterfinals.

The Golden Rams will play the Bucs at Charleston Southern's Whitfield Stadium Center on Buccaneer Field. Game time will be announced at a later date.

It will be the first football game against a Division I opponent for the Golden Rams since 2011. That year, ASU beat Savannah State 37-34 in Macon to open the season.

