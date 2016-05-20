Dougherty Co. schools graduate Saturday

It's graduation weekend for many South Georgia seniors.

Commencement ceremonies for the Dougherty County School System are 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Albany Civic Center.

More than 800 students will receive their diplomas.

Interim Superintendent Butch Mosley, who was brought in to lead the school system following multiple scandals, said he has seen a lot of growth including big improvements with communication between principals and parents.

"This has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my 50 year career because I have seen the growth, and the success stories from where we are to where we are now. We aren't there yet," said Mosley.

Dr. Mosley said he is planning on remaining as Superintendent for "at least one more year."

