Marines and sailors train with technology in marksmanship exercise

U.S. Navy Ensign Jacob Glasgow talks about how the ISMT has helped him improve his marksmanship skills. (Source: WALB)

A variety of weapons marines and sailors can use to train on the ISMT. (Source: WALB)

Inside the room where the ISMT is located on the MCLB. (Source: WALB)

Marines and sailors came to Albany from across the state to the base to improve their shooting skills, all without firing a single bullet.

This is the Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer, or ISMT. A training ground for Marines and Sailors at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany.

"Its been excellent. I actually had never shot a pistol before I got here,", said U.S. Navy Ensign Jacob Glasgow.

These sailors and Marines came to Albany from across the state to practice their marksmanship skills.

"It's good familiarization training, especially for new shooters that haven't shot that weapon or any other weapon system. It gets them used to what's going to happen when they pull that trigger. The recoil is as close to life like as we can make it," said Sgt.Nicolas Lazzaro.

The recoil is possible because the guns are connected to a hose that releases compressed air when the trigger is pulled.

Marines and Sailors focused on their pistol marksman ship for their upcoming live ammunition qualification, but the ISMT can accommodate rifles, machine guns, and even rocket launchers.

"All of these weapons, such as this M-16 were one actively used by the marine. Now they are solely used for training purposes," said Andrew Gorton.

The ISMT also has military vehicles in the room that weapons can be attached depending on which training exercise the marines and sailors are preforming.

Including: Hostage situations, close-quarter combat, and other tactical operations.

"The facilities here as well as the staff have been great at teaching me. I feel competent and I think everything is going to go well when I try to qualify," said Ensign Glasgow.

The instructors say, seeing their students gain confidence and improve is why they do their jobs.

"It's a really enjoyable feeling. Especially when someone can improve on it and shoot really well. Some of the shooters have gone from not being able to hold it or shoot it or hit paper whatsoever, to shooting almost expert."

The next ISMT training session at the MCLB will be in June.

