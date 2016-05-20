Mass killing suspect posts to Facebook hours after slaying

Just hours after investigators say he shot and killed five of his friends and set a house on fire to cover the evidence, Jeffrey Peacock posted on his Facebook page, "Well I don’t think this year can get any worse."

The 25-year-old served in the Marine Corps, but little is known about his service. What is known is that he was apparently good friends with the victims.

A picture posted on social media just last month shows Peacock happily posing with three people he would soon be accused of murdering.

GBI agents say the victims, Jonathon Edwards, Alicia Norman, Reid Williams, Jones Pidcock, and Jordan Croft were killed by gunfire at a home on Rossman Dairy Road. All were between the ages of 19 and 22 years old.

It's not clear how long they had been dead when the home was set on fire.

HISTORIC CRIME

This crime is one the worst mass killings in South Georgia in more than a decade.

The last such crime, also in Colquitt County, left five dead in 2004. Jaime and Tina Resendez, her mother, their 3-year old son, and their housekeeper were gunned down in their home. It was a hit believed to be connected to the couple's cooperation in a drug case.

In 1973, six members of the Alday families were executed in a Seminole County home at the hands of three escaped inmates. The accused ring leader, Carl Isaacs, was executed by the state.

DETERMINING A MOTIVE

Officials say Peacock was at the scene of the fire the morning of May 15th. At the time he was considered a survivor of what was then thought to be a tragic house fire.

Since then, GBI agents have worked around the clock at the scene gathering evidence from the charred remains of the home.

What's troubling in this case is why anyone would kill five innocent people, let alone five friends.

Right now Peacock is the only person charged and it's not clear if anyone else was involved.

As the case moves forward, it will be up to prosecutors to decide if this crime warrants the death penalty.

COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

While Peacock remains in jail, funerals will be held Friday for three of the victims.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday night in Moultrie as the community will come together to try and make sense of a senseless crime.

