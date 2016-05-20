Knights keeping it fresh before state semis

Playing in the state semifinals is nothing unfamiliar for the Deerfield-Windsor baseball team.

The Knights are in the Final Four for the third time in four years, and the defending state champs are at home again this weekend.

DWS hosts Heritage in the state semis, with the best-of-three series beginning Friday afternoon.

This time of year is all about perfecting those little things and putting in the final tuneups before games. Head coach Jonathan Davis knows that can get a little too routine, so he and the Knights are mixing it up to stay focused.

"We're lifting a couple times, trying to get the blood flowing a little bit," he says. "We try to do one team event each week. Yesterday, we went bowling, just to kind of spice it up because you do have so much time between games. We want to do something to keep it fresh."

The Knights say they're feeling loose, and why shouldn't they? They've won 10 of their last 12 games, and are 4-0 in the state playoffs. Davis says there's been a lot to like out of his team lately.

"We've done a lot better in the strike zone with our pitchers. we're attacking the strike zone more, so that's been a positive," he notes. "We've done a decent job with people in scoring position of staying inside the ball and not hooking balls to the pullside and kind of keeping those big innings alive."

Game 1 of the series has been pushed up to noon Friday due to forecasted bad weather. Game 2 will follow immediately after weather permitting. If needed, Game 2 or 3 will be played Saturday at noon.

