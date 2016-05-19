Cavs stay alive with blowout win

One of these days, the Darton State Cavaliers will no longer exist on the baseball diamond..

That day was not Thursday.

Darton State kept their season, and their current program, alive with a 12-1 win in six innings over South Georgia State Thursday. The loss eliminates the Hawks from the East Central District Tournament.

The Cavaliers, the visiting team in this game, jumped on the Hawks for six runs in the first. They added one more in the third, before hanging five more on the board in the sixth.

The Cavs will face elimination for the rest of the tournament, but can advance to the championship game with a win over Walters State Friday at noon. The Governors rallied past Darton State 4-3 in ten innings Thursday. The winner of that contest will play Dyersburg State Friday afternoon.

