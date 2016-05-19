Cougars seeking improvement in 2016

Year 1 under Shelton Felton was certainly promising for Crisp County. Now the Cougars want to make the leap in Year 2.

Crisp County finished 3-7 in 2015, but showed growth late in the season.

The Cougars wrapped up spring practice Monday, and Felton he was pleased with how the offseason workouts went. He feels they are a little ahead of schedule defensively, and thinks the team has built some confidence.

Now the key is taking that confidence from spring and translating it into wins on the field this fall.

"They showed they're ready to play, step up, and give us the opportunity to be better on both sides of the ball and crack the starting lineup for the Cougars this year," Felton says of the players. "We just didn't know how to win and finish games. This year, we're learning how to finish in the weight room and in the offseason program to make us better so we can finish those games and win them out this year."

One thing that might help: realignment. The Cougars will play in Region 1-AAA in 2016. With only four other teams in the region, Crisp County has a pretty good shot to reach the state playoffs.

