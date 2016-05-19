Pelham officer earns Medal of Valor for his bravery

Earlier this year, he responded to a car crash on Mize Street. (Source: WALB)

A Pelham Police officer was honored for his bravery on the job. (Source: WALB)

A Pelham Police officer was honored Thursday night for a saving a life.

At Thursday's city council meeting, Pelham city leaders pinned Sergeant Derrick Pitts with the Medal of Valor.

Earlier this year, he responded to a car crash on Mize Street.

Seconds after he got there, one of the cars exploded in flames. Tracy Thomas was trapped inside and Sergeant Pitts pulled him to safety.

He said that helping others is why he got into law enforcement.

