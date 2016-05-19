Student earns scholarship for academic achievement, volunteerism

Lots of Radium 8th graders were honored at the ceremony as they graduated to high school. (Source: WALB)

Aaliyah Milledge earned a scholarship for her academic achievements and volunteerism on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

Geraldine West Hudley was at her old school Thursday evening, handing out an annual scholarship that Radium Middle staffers set up in her honor when she retired six years ago.

Rising 9th grader Aaliyah Milledge earned it for her academic achievement as well as her volunteerism and leadership.

"It's been a long three years. I like being here at Radium Middle, and I'm gonna miss being here at the school," said middle school graduate Robert Doctrie.

Friday is the last day of classes in Dougherty County schools.

