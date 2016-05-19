Dougherty County School Board race heats up

Susie Ealum said that anyone can request the standardized test records . (Source: WALB)

A Dougherty County School Board candidate continued to blast her opponent's record as a principal on Thursday.

Susie Ealum said that anyone can request the standardized test records from the school system.

They show poor performance at Radium Springs Middle School while Geraldine West Hudley was principal there.

Earlier this week, Hudley said that she wasn't sure where Ealum got her information.

On Thursday night, Hudley said that the school produced many successful graduates.

"We have contributed to every profession, every profession, by way of the young scholars who have gone from this very place to do extremely well," said Hudley.

"I think it's crucial that, as a leader, we take responsibility for our organization's actions, and a principal saying that she doesn't know about the past five years of her record, how are we going to improve if we do not know the benchmarks?" Asked Ealum.

Ealum and Hudley are facing off to replace Dr. Lane Price in the at-large school board seat.

Early voting ends on Friday and election day is Tuesday.

