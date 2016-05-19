Friends compete for Cook Co. Commission seat

Rowe wants to focus on jobs and connecting with citizens. (Source: WALB)

There's some friendly competition going on this election season in Cook County.

Two Cook County natives who have been friends for 30 years are both hoping to be the next county commissioner.

"We've been friends. As a matter of fact we ate lunch yesterday, I shook his hand and he asked me what I was doing, I said 'I'm puttin' out signs and stealing yours!" joked Adel Outfitter Owner Chad Bush.

Assistant Police Chief Audie Rowe and Bush are both running for the District 4 County Commissioner seat.

"I don't believe that slingin' mud or anything else gets you anywhere in life," said Rowe.

And that hasn't changed, both candidates said that this is a clean race.

"We're not running against each other, we're running for the same position," explained Rowe. "I believe both of us desire to do for Cook County the best job possible."

Both friends have their own hopes for cook county.

Rowe wants to focus on jobs and connecting with citizens.

"Job creation, recreation, the roads, taxes and especially the citizens of this county," said Rowe. "It is very important to me and I will do my best to serve them."

And Bush has his eyes on the county roads

"The biggest issue we have in the county is of course county roads," said Bush. "Everybody has problems with the roads being straight or paved or pot holes so we would try to take care of that."

It's all friendly competition, but here's why they each think they would best represent the people of Cook County

"People are wanting an outsider, they aren't wanting a career politician. I'm definitely not a career politician," explained Bush.

"I have been dealing with people for 30 years and I know what people expect. I just think I would do a good job in relating to them," said Rowe.

The final decision will be left for the people to decide at the polls next Tuesday.

