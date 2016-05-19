Officials investigate bomb threat at Brooks Co. High School

The call was made around 8:30 Thursday morning and the Brooks County High School was evacuated. (Source: WALB)

Officials responded to a bomb threat at the Brooks County High School on Thursday. (Source: WALB)

The Brooks County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat they think was a prank.

The call was made around 8:30 Thursday morning and the Brooks County High School was evacuated.

More than six agencies responded to search and clear the school.

This is the last week of school and officials said that fake calls like this have been made in the past.

"This cost tax payers a lot of money. It was a dangerous situation and they'll be incarcerated once they are caught," said Chief Deputy Joe Wheeler.

The Sheriff's Office said that the school was also vandalized Wednesday night.

They believe it was a prank, one they said cost law enforcement a lot of time and money.

