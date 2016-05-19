Harbaugh's satellite camp tour coming to Leesburg

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh could be known as "Mr. Satellite Camp."

Now the Wolverines coach is coming to south Georgia.

Harbaugh and Michigan will hold a satellite camp at Lee County this June.

“It’s a real neat honor for them to think enough of us to have it here,” says Lee Co. head coach Dean Fabrizio.

The camp will be June 2, and is open to all rising 9th-12th graders. Coaches from UCLA, Troy, West Georgia, and Albany St. will also be in attendance.

Fabrizio says even if players aren't going to be recruited, getting instruction from some of the top coaches in college football will be great experience.

"Getting to learn from these coaches even if they’re not someone those top programs would recruit will be tremendous," he says. "Maybe they get some looks from some of the other schools here as well."

One of the reasons the Wolverines chose Leesburg is a pair of highly recruited players on the Trojans' roster. Senior DT Aubrey Solomon is a four-star recruit, as is junior DB Otis Reese.

"No doubt it helps. They also see the turf field, our facilities, and all the talent in southwest Georgia," Fabrizio says.

