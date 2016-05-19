MOST WANTED: Quinton Clark

Crisp County deputies need your help tracking down a suspect in a series of car break-ins.

Quenton Clark is accused, along with three other men, of breaking into nine cars in Crisp County, from which several guns were stolen.

Investigators say the men bypassed electronics and other items and were strictly after guns.

Some have of the firearms were recovered but others are still on the streets.

If you see Clark or know where he is, call the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

