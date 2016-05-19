Late homer dooms Cavs in district tourney opener

Darton State was just three outs away from a spot in the driver's seat at the East Central District Tournament Wednesday.
Now the Cavaliers must play for their season.
Walters State's Cody Young blasted a game-tying, two run homer in the top of the 9th inning to keep the Senators alive.
In the 10th, Walters scored the go-ahead run on a Harris Yett RBI single. The Cavs threatened in the bottom of the 10th, but couldn't extend the game, leaving a runner stranded at second.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the Cavaliers, who now must win four straight games for the NJCAA World Series spot.
They'll start the long road back Thursday at 12:00, when they play South Georgia State in an elimination game.
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.