Late homer dooms Cavs in district tourney opener

Darton State was just three outs away from a spot in the driver's seat at the East Central District Tournament Wednesday.

Now the Cavaliers must play for their season.

Walters State's Cody Young blasted a game-tying, two run homer in the top of the 9th inning to keep the Senators alive.

In the 10th, Walters scored the go-ahead run on a Harris Yett RBI single. The Cavs threatened in the bottom of the 10th, but couldn't extend the game, leaving a runner stranded at second.

It's a tough pill to swallow for the Cavaliers, who now must win four straight games for the NJCAA World Series spot.

They'll start the long road back Thursday at 12:00, when they play South Georgia State in an elimination game.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.