Pelham duo sign letters of intent

Pelham's McKenzie Smith and Annie Franklin left their mark on the Lady Hornet basketball program.

During their time, Pelham won three consecutive region titles.

Now the duo is off to play college basketball after signing letters of intent Wednesday afternoon.

Smith will play at Berry College, while Franklin will suit up for Fort Valley State.

It's an interesting day for Smith. The guard never planned on playing college basketball until her senior year. Now she's a Lady Viking, all because of her personal growth.

"My confidence level got better as the years went on," Smith says. "I started getting confident that I could play at the next level."

Smith says her father went to Berry, and that was one selling point. Another is a trip to Puerto Rico the women's basketball team will soon be taking.

As for Franklin, the Lady Hornets guard is on her way to Fort Valley State, a place her family knows well.

Franklin's uncle played for the Wildcats, and she says carrying on that legacy is exciting for her.

She also hopes to do something she was never able to in high school.

"I'm going to help them win a championship," Franklin says. "I tried all my four years to get a championship in high school, but I couldn't get it done. So now I'm going to try in college."

Franklin says she hopes to play right away with the Lady Wildcats.

