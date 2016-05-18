Chehaw offers camps for kids during summer vacation

Chehaw is hosting several summer camps from the end May through July. (Source: WALB)

Chehaw has a way to keep kids busy over the summer vacation. (Source: WALB)

School is almost out and one South Georgia park has a way to keep your kids busy during the summer.

Chehaw is hosting several summer camps from the end May through July.

Kids, ages 4 through 12 can attend half or full day camps

They will focus on topics from, learning how to be a zookeeper to canoeing down the Muckalee.

Some camps even include overnight stays in the park.

"They are an absolute blast, kids have so much fun while doing it. While they're having fun, they don't realize we are sneaking that education in. All of our things are hands on, science based, animal, learning," said Director of Education Jackie Entz.

If you would like to sign your child up for one of these summer camps, you can visit Chehaw's website here.

