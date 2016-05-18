Wetter weather helping crops at Mark's Melon Patch

Daniel said this is his first year growing strawberries and things are looking good so far. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia grower is reaping the rewards of our wet weather.

The strawberries are growing better than he thought and might even last into the end June.

Also, in about a week, sweet corn, watermelons, cantaloupes and tomatoes will be ready for harvest.

Mark hopes the forecast holds true because it will be better for his crops.

"That's always a blessing because it just makes things grow better. The crops respond a little better to natural rain water compared to irrigation, that saves you a lot of money. It's just great on a lot of different fronts," said Daniel.

Mark's Melon Patch is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and has been a popular spot for families to bring the kids and pick their own strawberries.

