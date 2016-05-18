Randolph Co. Sheriff candidate following in father's footsteps

One Randolph County Sheriff's candidate is following in his father's footsteps. (Source: WALB)

A candidate for Randolph County Sheriff is looking to follow in his father's footsteps.

Gary Yochum Junior is challenging Eddie Fairbanks and Harold Piper for the position in next Tuesday's election.

He began his law enforcement career in 1993. He has since worked at a number of agencies throughout South Georgia.

Yochum said that his father, the former well known sheriff, is a big reason he's running for office.

"As a child, I rode with my dad many years. I rode with him as a youngin'. I watched him get out and police the people, but, not only police the people, and not only police them, but be a friend to them," said Yochum.

Yochum said that he will focus on getting drugs off the street, starting a tip line and get the office involved in more youth programs.

OTHER CANDIDATES:

Harold Piper

Eddie Fairbanks

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.