VPD recognizes officers

The Valdosta Police Department recognized outstanding officers today.

They recognized officers with 10-25 years of service, gave out a VPD Purple Heart Award, five Life Saving Awards, and one Top Gun Award.

Police Chief Brian Childress says picking just a few officers to recognize is tough when you have an outstanding department, but the officers say they're just doing their job.

"Most people think police departments are all about quotas on tickets, our quotas are on how many lives we can touch. How we can go out and interact with the public, learn about who they are and what we can do to help them," says Patrol Officer Matthew Varney, recipient of a Life Saving award.

The police department also recognized officers receiving promotions.

