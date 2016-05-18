Randolph Co. to vote on two alcohol referendums

The second would permit restaurants to sell hard liquor. (Source: WALB)

Voters in Randolph County will get to decide on several issues that could allow businesses to sell more alcohol.

Two county referendums are on the ballot for next Tuesday.

The first would allow convenience stores to sell beer and wine on Sundays between noon and midnight.

The second would permit restaurants to sell hard liquor.

County Manager Franklin Etheridge said, if passed, the two referendums could generate $40,000 for the county.

He said that local businesses made the push to get it on the ballot.

"There has been several requests from citizens and business owners over time where restaurants wanted to sell more," said Etheridge. "Specifically, we were looking at a Mexican restaurant that had an interest. Obviously, Mexican restaurants like their margaritas."

If passed, Sunday sales would begin immediately and restaurants could begin selling liquor drinks as early as the middle of June.

