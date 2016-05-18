City leaders budgeting to fight the blight

The project focuses on identifying and cleaning up blighted properties and vacant lots. (Source: WALB)

Part of the proposed $274 million city budget includes funding for the Fight Albany Blight project. (Source: WALB)

Albany leaders are setting aside more than half a million dollars to clean up the city.

Part of the proposed $274 million city budget includes funding for the Fight Albany Blight project.

The collaborative effort involving multiple groups focuses on identifying and cleaning up blighted properties and vacant lots.

"Because while we can't do everything and we understand this is a multi-sector community effort, we want to be able to be the ones to take the first step and say we are tangibly fighting blight in our community," said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.

The demolition budget is being doubled, with $400,000 ear-marked for that purpose.

An additional $160,000 is set aside to move a back-log of vacancy cases through the court system, as well as maintenance of abandoned lots and other purposes.

City Commissioners are set to vote on the 2017 budget next month.

