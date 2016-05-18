Public works employees recognized

The city of Valdosta recognized public works employees at an appreciation luncheon on Wednesday.

The city has 106 public works employees that maintain various areas of town.

City engineer Pat Collins said that these employees keep the city running smoothly.

"A lot of people take for gr anted clean water, maintained roads and running lights, but these employees maintain and operate them," explained Collins.

Employees said it's nice to have their hard work recognized.

"It's very appreciated. We do need times like this to sit back and see the work we have done," said cemetery supervisor Mark Coppage.

This is the first year the city has hosted the luncheon as part of National Public Works Weeks.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.