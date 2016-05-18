Youngsters and ATVs: Choose the right size vehicle

ATVs can be dangerous without the right safety precautions. (Source: WALB)

Off-road riding is a popular recreational sport, but it can be dangerous, especially for young children.

Riders should be large enough and strong enough to reach and operate all the controls, but it's a rule Powersports Plus General Manager John Talley says he sees broken quite a bit.

"A 12 year old even though he may be big and strong, he's not big enough to handle a machine that's really made for a 16 to 18 year old," Talley said. "He's not going to have the upper body strength to do what needs to be done to control the machine."

Young children should choose a vehicle that's the right size for them.

Talley also advises all riders to wear a helmet, preferably one that's full-coverage and use goggles and gloves to protect the eyes and hands.

Also, remember that ATVs are off-road vehicles. They should never be operated on public roadways.

