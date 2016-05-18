Motorcyclists remind drivers 'Keep an eye out for us' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Motorcyclists remind drivers 'Keep an eye out for us'

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Motorcyclists are reminding drivers to keep an eye out for them this spring. (Source: WALB) Motorcyclists are reminding drivers to keep an eye out for them this spring. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As spring hits full gear, motorcycle dealers are reminding drivers and motorcyclists to be aware of their surroundings.

Powersports Plus General Manager John Talley has been riding motorcycles for more than 30 years. He's had some close calls, including one just a few years ago. A truck unexpectedly pulled out in front of him, forcing him to make a quick move and just barely making it around the bumper of the truck.

Now, Talley has advice for all drivers on the road.

"Please keep an eye out for us," he said. "Because they tend to just look right through us like that guy that pulled out in front of me and I could have sworn he was looking right at me, just be aware that there are going to be a lot of motorcycles out on the road. Especially in the spring time."

Talley also advises motorcyclists to do a pre-ride inspection before every trip. Check the brakes, tire pressure and lights.

He also says wear a helmet at all times, regardless of the law, but reminds motorcyclists wearing a helmet is a law in the state of Georgia.

