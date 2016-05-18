Warriors chasing state title berth, revenge

The SGA Warriors baseball team will be playing baseball after graduation.

That's not something that's happened very often in Damascus lately.

The Warriors' seniors will receive their diplomas Thursday, then play defending state champion Piedmont Academy in the GISA AA state semifinals Friday.

"It's kind of the final chapter of us being here I guess," says senior SS/P Quinn LaGuardia.

SGA will find themselves across the diamond from a familiar foe this weekend.

Piedmont has eliminated the Warriors from the state playoffs each of the last two seasons.

The Warriors the third time is their chance to return the favor.

"We're thinking about that because we want to get something back. They put us out the last two years, and we've been good enough to win state," says LaGuardia. "I think this year we've got something for them."

"There's definitely that payback waiting for them there," says SGA head coach Curt Stanfield. "That gives us a little bit more incentive, especially going up there knowing they knocked us out. We'd like to get the W up there."

It's been over a decade since the Warriors made it this far in the state playoffs.

Even though it's new territory, SGA isn't feeling out of place. This team is plenty confident in themselves, something that has come from 17 wins.

"This is one of the best seasons we've had in a long time," says senior 2B Payson Trawick. "We feel like we're pretty good. As long as we play to our capabilities, we can beat pretty much anybody."

"We had a great regular season. We only lost four games all year," says Stanfield. "They've carried that into the postseason. Their morale, the way they get after it at practice, it's just been exciting to watch for everybody."

SGA visits Piedmont for the best-of-three series beginning Friday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.