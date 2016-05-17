Early Co.'s Williams earns contract extension with Bengals

Former Early County standout Shawn Williams is getting paid.

The Damascus native signed a four year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday, worth $19.5 million dollars.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapaport first reported the extension.

Williams is now signed through 2020, and is expected to take over as a starting safety in the Bengals' secondary.

"I don't even think about it. I just go out and do it. I just go out and play," Williams told WXIX-TV Tuesday. "That's what I prepare to do. I just go out and play - whoever time, my time or whatever. I just go out and play and have fun."

The former Georgia Bulldog took over for an injured Reggie Nelson in last season's Wild Card playoff game against Pittsburgh. Williams played 68 percent of the defensive snaps, racking up five tackles and a pass defensed. He also made one of the biggest plays of the Bengals' season in 2015. In Week 8, also against Pittsburgh, Williams made a diving interception against the sideline in the final minute of a Bengals win.

