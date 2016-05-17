ASU 6th, SIAC 1st in Division II football attendance

For the 13th straight year, the SIAC led all Division II conferences in football attendance.

The SIAC drew 328,016 fans during the 2015 season, an average of 6,074 fans per game.

Albany State was a key contributor to the SIAC's high numbers.

The Golden Rams ranked 6th nationally in 2015, averaging 7,432 fans over four home games.

ASU was a part of one of the most well attended game in the SIAC last year. Over 17,000 fans watched the Golden Rams beat rival Fort Valley State in the Fountain City Classic in Columbus last November.

"The robust attendance that our schools enjoy is not only a testament to the sacrosanct relationships that our member institutions maintain with their students and alumni, but also speaks to the strong connections our institutions share with the communities where they both operate and serve," SIAC Commissioner Gregory Moore said in a statement.

Four SIAC schools ranked in the top 15 of Division II attendance. This is the 24th time since 1990 the conference has led Division II in football attendance.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.