Solution found to stinky alligator problem

Waste from alligators stinks up a Mitchell Co. neighborhood

There may be a solution to a smelly problem in Mitchell County.

People who live near Glass Enterprises complained to county commissioners last week about a stench coming from the alligator farm.

County Administrator Clarke Harrell says after he spoke with the owners, they installed four aerators in a holding pond containing alligator waste. He says that seems to be helping.

They're also working with the Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Division to find ways to alleviate the smell.

