Investigation continues in Colquitt Co. house fire

The fire broke out Sunday morning in a home on Rossman Dairy Road. (Source: WALB)

Officials are still investigating a house fire that killed five people. (Source: Facebook)

GBI agents continue to investigate a fire that killed five young people in Colquitt County.

Agents tell us they're still waiting on final autopsy results to confirm the causes of death.

They're not saying whether they believe the victims died in the fire or were killed beforehand, but they say no one has been arrested.

