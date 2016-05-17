Investigation continues in Colquitt Co. house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Investigation continues in Colquitt Co. house fire

Officials are still investigating a house fire that killed five people. (Source: Facebook) Officials are still investigating a house fire that killed five people. (Source: Facebook)
The fire broke out Sunday morning in a home on Rossman Dairy Road. (Source: WALB) The fire broke out Sunday morning in a home on Rossman Dairy Road. (Source: WALB)
COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

GBI agents continue to investigate a fire that killed five young people in Colquitt County.

Agents tell us they're still waiting on final autopsy results to confirm the causes of death.

They're not saying whether they believe the victims died in the fire or were killed beforehand, but they say no one has been arrested.

