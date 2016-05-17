Instructors encourage keeping infants safe with swim lessons

With the weather warming up little ones will be around a lot more water.

Tiny Bubble swim school said that the best way to protect your kids is with swim lessons.

Having a fearless 18 month old child, that's what concerned mom Jessica Safis when they decided to plan a vacation to Florida.

"She's never been afraid of water. She's never really been afraid of anything," said Safis.

So she decided her daughter Aleena needed to know how to swim.

"I was a little hesitant at first because I didn't really know anything about it," explained Safis

But it's a skill Aleena's swim instructor insisted every child should know.

"It's a life saving technique. It provides the child with the ability to save themselves if something happens," said Margaret Herman owner of Tiny Bubbles Swim School.

She starts swim lessons with kids as young as six months, and she said that it's amazing how fast they learn.

"It becomes a life skill and once that skill is in place it never goes away," explained Herman.

Just take a look at Aleena, after just 5 weeks of lessons, she's floating her way to safety.

"I'm confident that if she does get out of my sight for the 2-3 minutes that's possible, that if she is in that water, then she's floating," said Safis.

A life-saving technique she said was well worth her time.

"It feels like I made the right decision as a parent and that I would do it all over again in a heartbeat," explained Safis.

Swim instructors said that it's important to make sure whomever is teaching your child how to swim or float has the proper certification.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.