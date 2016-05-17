A-1 Towing representative meets with commissioners about wrecker rules

A representative from A-1 Towing brought his concerns to City Commissioners on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Wrecker services in Albany are asking city commissioners to follow their own rules.

The owners of several other towing companies spoke with WALB last week.

They're upset that some of the towing companies on the city's 911 wrecker rotation list don't meet the criteria for being on the list.

The City Manager said on Tuesday that staffers are looking into the issue, and she expects an answer to the concerns as soon as June.

