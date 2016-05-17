Albany Utility extending deadline to pay bills

Albany Utilities leaders are also looking at changes to the automatic late fees. (Source: WALB)

Albany Utility customers will soon get more time to pay their bills.

Starting July 1st, customers will have 30 days to pay off what is due.

That's ten days extra.

Albany's City Manager said that they know paying the bill on time is a hardship for some customers, and they hope giving people extra time will help prevent cut-offs and fees.

"We really want to work with customers to keep them on and we don't want to dispatch trucks to cut people off because they have another duty which is to read the meters and service the meters," said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.

Albany Utilities leaders are also looking at changes to the automatic late fees.

Subadan, who oversees Albany Utilities, said that people need to pay on time so the city can pay their electricity providers on time, as well.

