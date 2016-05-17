Valdosta increases recycling efforts

The Lowndes Advocacy & Resources Center is helping with sorting recyclables (Source: WALB)

Valdosta held recycling 101 to give citizens a behind the scenes look at what the city is doing to go green. It's all in observance of National Public Works Week.

Valdosta is increasing recycling efforts with the help of men and women from the Lowndes Advocacy & Resources Center.

The workers gain experience working while helping the city sort recyclable items.

Public works director Richard Hardy says sorting the items helps keep them out of the landfill.

"Recycling is important. We keep all of these items from going into the landfill," explains Hardy, "as it fills one day we're going to run out of that space."

Hardy says the city is always looking at ways to increase recycling efforts.