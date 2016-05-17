Albany leaders working to save on annual budget

The money is being saved thanks to many small cost-saving measures that add up. (Source: WALB)

Leaders have proposed a new annual budget, that could help save money. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders are looking at lowering their operating budget and rolling back millage rates.

City Manager Sharon Subadan unveiled the proposed fiscal year 2017 budget at Tuesday's city commission meeting.

It lowers the annual budget by $1.5 million.

It's a small amount of the total $274 million operating budget, nearly half of it used to pay for public safety.

"The budget includes a small millage rate reduction. We constantly want our property owners to know we are concerned about them," said Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan.

The current millage rate in Albany is 9.853, and the proposed millage rate is 9.808.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget June 29th, so it can take effect July 1st.

