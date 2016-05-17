Tift County EMA celebrates EMT of the Year

One official said that Rutherford is the first person from South Georgia to receive the award. (Source: WALB)

Tift County EMA is proud one of their own earned a prestigious award. (Source: Tift County EMA)

The Tift County Emergency Management Agency is celebrating the success of one of it's first responders.

Riley Rutherford is now Georgia EMT of the Year.

The state Association of Emergency Medical Services awarded him the title at a banquet earlier this month.

Tift county EMA Director Jason Jones said that Rutherford is the first person from South Georgia to receive the award.

Jones said Rutherford's accomplishment will help strengthen his team.

"There is some very friendly competition in the ranks. So, certainly, I think this will help boost that a little bit," said Jones.

Jones said that Rutherford is certified in both fire and medical services. He's been serving the community through his position for 18 years.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.