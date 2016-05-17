DOT gets multiple contracts for projects in the region

DOT officials said that it's the largest statewide monthly contract investment since 2006. (Source: WALB)

If you're hitting the roads of Southwest Georgia this summer, you might want to prepare for more orange barrels.

$28 million in new contracts will fund Georgia DOT projects throughout the region.

The majority of the money will be used to resurface roads in seven counties.

Contracts will also be used to put down a skid resistant overlay where drivers often take sharp turns at higher speeds.

"When you have fresh pavement, you have fresh striping, and raised pavement markers. All of that, will help you see better at night and inclement weather. You can actually see the lane that you're supposed to be in," said Communications Specialist Nita Birmingham.

All the projects are scheduled to be completed by next summer.

