Lake Park PD wants people with legal issues to see them

The Lake Park Police chief is issuing a warning to anyone with outstanding fines. Citizens who haven't paid a fine, or have missed court, are encouraged to go to city hall and talk with the court.

Chief James Brelectic says they will be forced to issue arrest warrants to anyone who doesn't.



But they hope to work with citizens. "We would like them to contact us. Come forward and say 'look, I missed my court date.. yes, I was on probation,' Let's see if we can work together. There's other avenues other than going to jail."



The department says there are nearly 25 to 30 arrest warrants they will have to issue if citizens don't come forward.

