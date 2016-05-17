Kids' safety: Store e-Cigs carefully - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Kids' safety: Store e-Cigs carefully

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The study found more than 90% of children had swallowed the e-juice. (Source: WALB) The study found more than 90% of children had swallowed the e-juice. (Source: WALB)
The e-juices come in different flavors making them more attractive to children. (Source: WALB) The e-juices come in different flavors making them more attractive to children. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Public health officials are urging parents to securely store e-cigarettes and related products- up and out of the sight of children.

A study found that based on the number of calls to the National Poison Data System, the number of children under six poisoned by the nicotine in e-cigarettes skyrocketed by 1500% from 2013 to 2015. Researchers also found that more than 90% of the children swallowed the e-juice.

It's a nicotine-laced liquid used in e-cigarettes.

Officials at Southwest Georgia Public Health say children are often attracted to the small colorful bottles that come in a wide range of flavors, many of them mimicking candy.

Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Ebonee Kirkwood says the nicotine in e-juice can be fatal and she urges parents to store it- and their e-cigarettes- as they would anything else deadly.

"So you do want to keep it away, look at it as a gun, would you keep a gun in front of your child?" Kirkwood said. "You wouldn’t do that so you would want to keep that in a safe secure place that’s away from your children."

Kirkwood reminds parents to call the Poison Help Line at 1 (800) 222-1222 immediately if their child does swallow the liquid.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

