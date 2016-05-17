Class 6A state golf titles determined in south Georgia

In Georgia, almost all of the GHSA state golf titles are determined in the Augusta area.

All but two.

Class AAAAAA's championships are decided in south Georgia, with the boys playing in Tifton and girls in Moultrie Monday afternoon.

It was a good day for a pair of metro Atlanta teams as Lambert claimed their 4th straight girls' championship and Johns Creek won the boys' title.

Colquitt County's girls had the best performance of the area's schools, finishing tied for 7th at their home course. The Lady Packers were just one shot back of Longhorns after nine, but struggled on the back nine.

"I think they may have put too much pressure on themselves, knowing where they were. Being at home, they just wanted to perform and it just got the best of them," Colquitt Co. head coach Matt Key says. "It was tough for everybody today. I'm proud of my girls. We've had the best season in Colquitt County girls golf history. We just couldn't quite finish it the way we wanted."

Conditions at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie were incredibly tough. Several coaches and players noted how high many of the scores were.

"It was a really tough day. The golf course played extremely hard," Key says. "Fast greens. The course has been baked out due to a lack of rain. It was tough for everybody."

Alpharetta finished as the girls' runners-up and Peachtree Ridge was third. The Lady Wildcats of Valdosta finished 8th.

A few minutes down the road, the boys' championship took place at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.

It was there where Johns Creek claimed the state title. The Gladiators beat defending champ Lambert by two strokes to earn the win.

Host Tift County finished 10th, while Colquitt County and Lowndes finished 11th and 14th respectively.

