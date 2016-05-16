Dougherty Co. Landfill raises prices

Prices will be on the rise at the Dougherty County Landfill. (Source: WALB)

It's about to cost more to dump at the Dougherty County Landfill, but only if you have an awful lot of garbage or debris.

Tipping fees are going up by 2 percent. Solid waste officials said that's in line with inflation.

Per ton, the charge will go up 76 cents, from $38.21 to $38.97 per ton dumped at the landfill.

It won't affect many customers.

"Citizens of Dougherty County can still bring up to 250 pounds of garbage per day at no charge," said DoCo Solid Waste Director Scott Addison.

This is not an increase per customer, but an increase per ton of garbage.

