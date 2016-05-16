Soon-to-be graduates go back to primary school

12th grade students walked through the halls of Annie Belle Clark Primary School. (Source: WALB)

Some soon-to-be Tift County High School graduates visited the place where their educational journeys all began on Monday.

They chatted with old teachers and met some of the district's newest students.

The graduating class was the first that went to Annie Belle Clarke as kindergarteners.

"It was a shock to remember what it was like to be here and that small, and realize we came that far," said student Kaitlin Tucker.

Tift County High School students will walk for their diplomas Saturday morning.

