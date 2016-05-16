Suspect arrested in Valdosta shooting

Two people were sent to the hospital after getting shot in the leg. (Source: WALB)

Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting case from about two weeks ago in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

There is new information on a shooting that happened a few weeks ago in Valdosta.

Two people were sent to the hospital after getting shot in the leg, neither would talk to officers.

Investigators learned that 27-year-old Anthony Johnson was firing the handgun.

He is now charged with reckless conduct of a fire arm.

Johnson is being held in the cook county jail.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.