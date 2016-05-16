Suspect arrested in Valdosta shooting - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

There is new information on a shooting that happened a few weeks ago in Valdosta.

Two people were sent to the hospital after getting shot in the leg, neither would talk to officers. 

Investigators learned that 27-year-old Anthony Johnson was firing the handgun. 

He is now charged with reckless conduct of a fire arm. 

Johnson is being held in the cook county jail. 

