Wounded veterans prepare at Backwoods Outdoors for Warrior Games

Some wounded veterans are in South Georgia preparing for a pretty cool competition.

Backwoods Outdoors is hosting them as they train for next month's Warrior Games.

Navy veteran Chris Lowe is working out the kinks in his shot.

He's headed to the Warrior Games in June where wounded veterans from all branches of the military will compete in a number of different sports.

Lowe was planning on preparing with three archery clinics funded by the Department of Defense, but the last two got canceled. So, a Leesburg coach decided to help out.

"He swooped in and had this camp pretty much at the ninth hour right before the Warrior Games," said Lowe.

Lowe said that the instruction from US Army Warriors Head Archery Coach Jessie White is helping him learn how to fix his bow and his form.

White is donating his time to help a number of veterans throughout the week, and he has competed in the Warriors Games and says he knows just how important they can be in the healing process of wounded vets.

"You hear doctors say 'you can't do this anymore' or 'you can't do that anymore' and now we're showing them through sport that they could do a lot more than they thought they could," explained White.

White said that learning how to shoot a bow and arrow has helped bring purpose to his life.

Lowe said that's one of the many things he's learned since doctors found a tumor in his spine.

"There is no instruction manual for this," said Lowe. "It sounds really nice when you say 'oh, I'm retired', but as a 28 to 30-year-old person, you're not supposed to be retired. You're supposed to have some kind of purpose, and this does that in a way."

The Warrior Games will bring together more than two hundred veterans at West Point this summer.

