Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office searching for shooting suspect

The Mitchell County Sheriff's office is still searching for a gunman who shot a man Saturday. (Source: WALB)

The Mitchell County Sheriff's office is still searching for a gunman who shot a man Saturday.

23-year-old Timothy Clayton is back at home after being released from the hospital.

He said that he's not in too much pain, but still has bullets in his body from the Hamilton Trailer Park Shooting.

He was shot in the shoulder and hip after people got into an argument outside his aunt's house.

Clayton said that he doesn't know who the man is that shot him.

"They carried me four houses down," said Clayton. "They helped me up. And called the ambulance. Then, I went to Phoebe."

Anyone with information about the shooting asked to call the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at (229) 336-2033.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.