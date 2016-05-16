Georgia's First Lady reads to students

Mrs. Deal hopes to inspire students to keep kids reading through the summer. (Source: WALB)

It's a continuation of Read Across Georgia. (Source: WALB)

Sandra Deal read to students in Lowndes County on Monday. (Source: WALB)

First Lady Sandra Deal read to students and spoke with teachers at Lake Park Elementary and Clyatville Elementary in Lowndes County on Monday.

It's a continuation of Read Across Georgia.

She said that it's also important to give a special thanks to the teachers and administration.

"We're also here to say thank you to our teachers because we know they've worked hard to get these children to where they are," said Deal.

She hopes this will encourage students to keep reading through their summer vacation.

