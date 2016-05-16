EMS of the Year named at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting

Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas also read a proclamation highlighting the value of public works. (Source: WALB)

A paramedic was recognized for his work saving a man he said should not have survived a major cardiac event.

Dougherty County paramedic Keith Hood was honored as EMS Employee of the Year at the Dougherty County Commission meeting.

Hood said that he just happened to get the call that day, and his entire paramedic team shared in the recognition.

"When you have a widow maker, even in the hospital, you are not suppose to make it. He died twice on the way to the hospital, that is a one in seven hundred chance he is alive today. It happened to be my call, I believe it is a miracle of God," said Hood.

Commissioners also honored Russell Allenbaugh as Public Workers Supervisor of the Year and Frank Daniels as Public Works Employee of the Year.

