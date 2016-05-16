Identities released for five killed in Colquitt Co. fire

Officials released the names of five young adults who died in a Colquitt County house fire Monday morning.

They believe the fire started early Sunday morning at a home on Rossman Dairy Road.

The State Fire Marshal identified the victims as Jonathan Edwards, Alicia Norman, Jones Pidcock, Reid Williams, and Jordan Croft.

The ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Firefighters said the home is a total loss.

Autopsies will be conducted Monday on all five victims.

Officials identified at least one person who did not die in the fire as Jeffrey Peacock. He escaped the fire and was sent to the hospital.

Some members of the community have since begun memorials in remembrance of the victims.

